World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. Japan
  5. BenTen Residences / Asami Architect and Associates

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

BenTen Residences / Asami Architect and Associates

Save this project
BenTen Residences / Asami Architect and Associates

© Tomomi Takano © Tomomi Takano © Tomomi Takano © Tomomi Takano + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hostel, Restoration
東山区, Japan
  • Lead Architect: ASAMI Toshiyuki
  • Client: Shimaya Stays
  • Construction: Tsuji Komuten
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomomi Takano
© Tomomi Takano

Text description provided by the architects. In the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto, the wrecking ball continues to swing. The wooden townhouses that give the city so much of its atmosphere are disappearing at a rate of about 800 machiya a year.

Save this picture!
BenTen East - 1st floor plan
BenTen East - 1st floor plan

These machiya are torn down to make way for apartment blocks, hotels and carparks; even designated heritage buildings have been lost.

Save this picture!
© Tomomi Takano
© Tomomi Takano

But Japanese and non-Japanese alike are trying to stop the wooden townscape from vanishing. In our own way, we at Shimaya Stays – a Singaporean-Malaysian venture formed in 2014 – are working to preserve a city where we have spent much time and which continues to give us so much.

Save this picture!
© Tomomi Takano
© Tomomi Takano

We began by saving two machiya, both more than 100 years old, which were in danger of being demolished after the previous owner passed away. Shimaya Stays bought over the land and restored the houses, which had been cemented over, to a more traditional appearance. The BenTen Residences have many of the iconic characteristics of machiya including degoshi, wooden lattice bay windows that enable air to circulate while offering those inside a sense of privacy.

Save this picture!
BenTen West - 1st floor plan
BenTen West - 1st floor plan

Reinvented as luxury serviced accommodation, the houses, which began receiving guests in November 2015, stand as testimony to the skill of Kyoto artisans and their dedication to their craft.

Save this picture!
© Tomomi Takano
© Tomomi Takano

The keyword for this project was restoration rather than re-creation: to bring back and showcase the traditional beauty of the machiya but also to offer convenience and comfort to a modern traveller through such features as heated flooring and wi-fi.

Save this picture!
© Tomomi Takano
© Tomomi Takano

By making extensive use of traditional building materials such as wood, paper and tatami, the team was able to create a space at once light, airy and modern yet unmistakably Japanese. 

Save this picture!
© Tomomi Takano
© Tomomi Takano

One thing, though, has not changed. Incense is lit to sweeten and purify the rooms just before check-in: a way of welcoming guests that Kyoto continues to hold dear to this day.

Save this picture!
© Tomomi Takano
© Tomomi Takano

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Higashiyama-ku Kamibentencho 431-3, Kyoto City, Kyoto 605-0822, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Asami Architect and Associates
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Refurbishment Restoration Japan
Cite: "BenTen Residences / Asami Architect and Associates" 11 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933575/benten-residences-asami-architect-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream