Intangible Sound / HAS design and research

Intangible Sound / HAS design and research

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Shenzhen, China
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 80.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Bai Yu, Kintoo Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nippon color
  • Design Team: Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Jiaqi Han
  • Host: Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism╱Architecture (UABB), Xichong Sub-Venue
  • Curator: Jing Han, Handshake 302
  • Constructor: Shenzhen Fengzhiyu Public Art Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Xichong Resort (Shenzhen Workers' Nursing Home)
Intangible Sound provides a unique space for local people. Image © Bai Yu
Text description provided by the architects. The 2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism╱Architecture (UABB) uses Urban Interactions as the theme of the exhibition, aiming to explore new possibilities for future development through time and space.

4mm diameter strings connect to the site forming a unique semi-curved space. Image © Bai Yu
Harmony of sand dunes and steel plates (underwent anodic oxidation). Image © Bai Yu
The city of Shenzhen is also congenital with unique and diverse geographical resources, where urban residents can experience the cliffs and coasts in one day. By containing two natural sceneries in one city, it provides residents an experience of openness and freedom, with the Xichong Resort in Dapeng New District as the best example.

Strings prevent steel plates from deformation and function as railings. Image © Bai Yu
etail of Intangible Sound. Image © Bai Yu
Surrounded by mountains, the visual landscape of Xichong Resort is open to the coastline, thus making this region a vessel for observing natural changes; therefore, the focus of the design is not to build a new structure, but to create a scenery lens to present daily views.

Concept sketch
Details
The original site of the project is a semi-arc viewing platform, with heavy railings and cold concrete ground, blocking the interaction of people and the sea. The new construction operation emphasizes solidity and concealment with vertical lines, redefining the interface between the railings and the sea; horizontal lines enclose a smooth and clear space, creating a platform for interaction or dialogue with the ocean.

Steel plates isolate cluttered surroundings, strings connect vast seascapes. Image © Bai Yu
Viewing platform surrounded by net-like strings. Image © Bai Yu
Before entering the pavilion, visitors pass through fences of different heights and spacing, thereby perceiving the distance from the seascape, which cherishes and nurtures for the scenery. As entering the pavilion, the strings form an artistic scene through the curvilinear site; the scattered natural light, shadow, and the sound of wind together present a rhythm, providing an experience of the diversity and richness of the environment.

Local people exploring ways to entertain in Intangible Sound. Image Courtesy of HAS design and research
Children exploring ways to entertain in Intangible Sound. Image © Kintoo Photography
The design employs sturdy steel plates and delicate strings in combination with a special tensile structure. Moreover, the sand dunes and stones are used in creating an interior landscape to present the most significant regional characteristics of the Xichong—vast mountain forests and floating coastlines.

Architectural illustration of Intangible Sound between enclosure and transparency
Project location

Address: Xichong Beach, Dapeng New District, Shenzhen, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture China
