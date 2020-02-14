World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. China
  5. Nanjing Public Medical Center / Lemanarc SA

Nanjing Public Medical Center / Lemanarc SA

Save this project
Nanjing Public Medical Center / Lemanarc SA

birdview. Image © He Shu courtyard. Image © He Shu multiple infectious disease complex building. Image © He Shu interior courtyard. Image © He Shu + 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hospital
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: Lemanarc SA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 149800.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: He Shu
  • Lead Architect: Vincent Zhengmao Zhang
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
birdview. Image © He Shu
birdview. Image © He Shu

Text description provided by the architects. Nanjing Public Medical Center, surrounded by hills, with one thousand and two hundreds’ beds, is located in the QinglongMountain, which lies to southeast of Nanjing.  It has a total floor area of about 150,000 square meters. 

Save this picture!
multiple infectious disease complex building. Image © He Shu
multiple infectious disease complex building. Image © He Shu

As the mosttraditionalisolated living quarters for infectiousdiseases treatment, it is even very difficult for constructions of ordinary project because of the complex mountaintopography, water system, and vegetation conditions. What’smore, a conjoint design of various infectious diseases hospitalandgeneral hospital is very rare on a global scale. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lemanarc SA
Courtesy of Lemanarc SA

As the biggest infectious diseases hospital, the building group include a downwind building of tuberculosis, a building of infection of various touch diseases and miscellaneous diseases, and a common non-infectious disease hospital running independently.   These three buildings constitute the core medical zone.  The lower part of these three medical zones is joined by a united medical and technique service zone, where polluted area and unpolluted areaare separated and disinfected strictly.   On the one hand, this way divides the different infection areas; on the other hand, it realizes the intensive utilization of medicalresources to maximize.The clean underground storage, disinfection area, and logistic zone can disposepollutants according to zones and control pollutants uniformly. 

Save this picture!
site plan
site plan

The emergency center using the quarantine of little valley realize that the center can close automatically, and the infection canexpand in a safe area, when it happens sudden infections.  The self-contained resting area for employees in the north high area protects the staff from infection further. 

Save this picture!
1F plan
1F plan

According to the features of the hospital, from the whole hospital to each office and each ward, it realizes the separation of doctor and patient, clean and dirty, polluted area and unpolluted area. And it realizes respective separation and control of pollution area among different infections 

Save this picture!
interior courtyard. Image © He Shu
interior courtyard. Image © He Shu

While taking advantage of the vertical space, taking the centre area of building group as pollution area, it offers safe and comfortable evacuation square for medical workers and common patients of general hospital.  And it protects theclean and independent management for general hospital.  The flow line of access for infection patient is designed in the bypass road to avoid the entering of infection. And it offers good external conditions for deep separation of internal flow. 

Save this picture!
facade details
facade details

And last , the project design take full advantage of natural conditions ,such as the protective screen (mountains), vertical space, the shape of mountain and river system ,as well as the local wind direction , sunlight and so on , and it design successfully a  resources sharing , safe, independent and large-scaleinfectious disease hospital , by a in-depth study of management features of different infections treatments. 

Save this picture!
courtyard. Image © He Shu
courtyard. Image © He Shu

A light wave shape system with sunshade is a way of energy-saving; it also offers soft lighting and privacy atmosphere for indoors. The scenery surrounded by mountains and quiet lake formed by using the area to release the floodwater bring the patient the sense of safety and yearn for life.   It seems like Creator’s caring embrace. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lemanarc SA
Courtesy of Lemanarc SA

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Jiangning District, Nanjing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lemanarc SA
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital China
Cite: "Nanjing Public Medical Center / Lemanarc SA" 14 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933559/nanjing-public-medical-center-lemanarc-sa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream