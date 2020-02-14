World
  Cauman House / Estúdio BRA

Cauman House / Estúdio BRA

Cauman House / Estúdio BRA

© Pedro Kok

Jacareí, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio BRA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 405.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aquecebem, Autodesk, Enforte, Estrutec, GR Pisos, GeoPro, Maxxilumi, White Decorações
  • Lead Architects: André di gregorio, Rodrigo maçonilio
  • Design Team: Beatriz rocha, lorran siquiera, Marcella cruz, Julia bruckmann
  • Engineering: Estrutec Engenharia
  • Landscape: Flávia Tiraboschi
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The house was built in Jacarei, 80 km away from Sao Paulo capital, for a family composed by a couple, a son, a grandmother and their pets.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Among the dwellers particularities is the strong relationship with music, specially singing and classical music. Regarding this, the house was developed around a central area made to receive friends in relaxing and rest moments. The three floors are divided in a very clear way. The basement has the warehouse and the parking space, the ground floor with the grandmother's bedroom, service and social areas and, finally, the first floor holds three bedrooms and their balconies. The yard, located on the ground floor, offers an environment that suits to an audience or a stage during the celebration moments when the residents start to play their instruments. This place is designed by an organic hole inside a straight slab. That fluid and curvy form is there to transit between the shape of the plants and the upper floor, which is clearly made by humans - a white cube with rectangular windows.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The walls on the ground floor were painted with a terracotta shade over a thick and rough plaster. Symbolically, in-between the alive garden and the stiff white cube above it. The lightness of this volume was suggested by its cantilever structure above the yard.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

As paredes do térreo receberam pintura em tom terracota e reboco com massa grossa, dessa forma servem imageticamente como intermediárias entre o jardim vivo e o cubo branco que fica logo acima. A leveza do volume superior foi sugerida por meio de seu balanço sobre o jardim.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Estúdio BRA
Office

Concrete

Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
