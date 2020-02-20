World
House BF / Paz Arquitectura

House BF / Paz Arquitectura

© Andrés Asturias

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Guatemala
  • Lead Architect: Alejandro Paz
  • Design Team: Axel Mendoza, Daniel Escobar, Awner Alarcón
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Text description provided by the architects. BF House is located on a peculiar piece of land, being completely flat in a mountainous sector of the city. This situation taken in consideration, the owners wanted a one story house taking advantage of the garden in a most efficient way. It was decided to build a basement garage in order to save garden area. The house has an “L” shape in order to frame the garden, which is bordered by a considerable mountainous space in the back.

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
Plan
Plan
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

The main concept of the design is to have functional and visual transparency. The spaces in the social areas work in an open setup and are interconnected clearly and at other points subtly. The bedrooms are located linearly in the long stetch of the “L”, closing at the end with the main bedroom. The only space located on a second floor is a family room which is not used constantly, so it was chosen to be left out of the daily dinamic. It was conceived that the vertical surfaces (walls) in the social areas were transparent, or, if for privacy they needed to be opaque, the upper and lower edges were in glass to keep the continuity betweeen the indoor and outdoor garden areas, and also between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
Sections
Sections
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Paz Arquitectura
