Edgar St. House / Alex Urena Design Studio

+ 42

Lead Designer: Alex Urena

Builder: Jason Miles

Interior Design: Rachael Miklas

Structural Engineering: Geoffrey Pryke

Drainage Engineering: Anthony Dragovic

Deep Charred Timber Cladding: Eco Timber Group

Tesla Powerwall Battery: Tesla

Text description provided by the architects. With Scandinavian & Japanese influences, this house is designed around a central courtyard providing a transparency feel from the Genkan (Traditional Japanese Entryway), through the courtyard and living areas onto the yard and a natural reserve at the rear of the property.

Providing beautiful natural light, airflow and great sense of transparency across the house, and in addition to its elegant Japanese Palm Tree, the Courtyard becomes the heart of the house. Concrete floors, recycled hardwood elements, added to white clean lines setup the interior mood, whilst Deep Charred Black Timber cladding, combined with natural & recycled hardwood details, windows & doors, provide a very special feel and texture to the exteriors. Indoor and Outdoor spaces merge naturally throughout the house. Large openings and access to natural light through different details and features provide a great perception of open space.

At the rear, gallery stairs blend the terrace into the yard providing purpose to the required higher floor level due to site conditions. A Tesla battery, including an electric car charging dock, is fed by a large solar panel range spread between the 32 degree north facing roof and flat roofs behind parapets for additional support. Additionally, Hydraulic in-slab heating fed by solar energy, combined with powered louvers for effective airflow, the house is in constant comfort as season’s change throughout the year.