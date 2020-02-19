World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Five Firms Design Western Australia's First Large-Scale Timber Building

Five Firms Design Western Australia's First Large-Scale Timber Building

Save this article
Five Firms Design Western Australia's First Large-Scale Timber Building

A team of five firms have come together to design the first large-scale timber building in Western Australia. Lyons Architecture is working with Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios on the new academic building at Murdoch University in Perth. Constructed from locally sourced timber, the four-story project will include offices, learning spaces, and informal gathering areas.

Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios + 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios
Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios

Designed to encompass 15,000 square meters of program, Murdoch's new academic building will house the university’s School of Business and Governance. The project is inspired by the modernist architecture of the existing campus by designed Gus Ferguson, incorporating a gable roof alongside contemporary construction systems. "The existing campus has a coherent architectural character of linear masonry buildings framing native landscape courtyards. These courtyards are typically bordered by long colonnades that form the primary circulation network of the campus and are protected by generous gable roof forms.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios
Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios
Courtesy of Lyons Architecture, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency, STH and Aspect Studios

Five existing buildings will be demolished to make way for the new construction. The academic project is made as a "creative warehouse" that features flexible partitions, and a new arrival court will act as the main entrance to the campus in the south. No timeline for completion has been announced.

News via Murdoch University

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Five Firms Design Western Australia's First Large-Scale Timber Building" 19 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933514/five-firms-design-western-australias-first-large-scale-timber-building/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream