World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Sculptural Mixed-Use Complex Designed for Suburban Queensland

Sculptural Mixed-Use Complex Designed for Suburban Queensland

Save this article
Sculptural Mixed-Use Complex Designed for Suburban Queensland

Design practice Conrad Gargett have created a proposal for a sculptural mixed-use complex in the Brisbane suburbs of Queensland, Australia. Sited in Lutwyche, the project aims to become an integrated development built to accommodate an ageing population in Queensland. Dubbed Lamington Markets, the design overlays public amenities and commercial spaces with local recreation space.

Lamington Markets. Image Courtesy of Doug and Wolf Lamington Markets. Image Courtesy of Doug and Wolf Lamington Markets. Image Courtesy of Doug and Wolf Lamington Markets. Image Courtesy of Doug and Wolf + 5

Save this picture!
Lamington Markets. Image Courtesy of Doug and Wolf
Lamington Markets. Image Courtesy of Doug and Wolf
Save this picture!
Lamington Markets. Image Courtesy of Doug and Wolf
Lamington Markets. Image Courtesy of Doug and Wolf

As Conrad Gargett states, the development idea began as a typical transit-oriented mixed-use development, incorporating market retail, SoHo housing, cinemas, commercial spaces, and residential apartment mix. The development caught the attention of retirement living operators, and transformed to address a gap in accommodation options for seniors in the local region. The apartments are sized and planned to universal design requirements, ensuring circulation spaces and accessibility for the mobility-challenged; they can also be easily retrofitted with home support fixtures to allow ageing-in-place. The Lamington Markets building includes two residential towers atop the commercial complex below.

A development application for Lamington Markets has been submitted with Brisbane City Council.

News via Conrad Gargett

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Sculptural Mixed-Use Complex Designed for Suburban Queensland" 18 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933513/sculptural-mixed-use-complex-designed-for-suburban-queensland/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream