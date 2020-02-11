PANAM Pan Asian Restaurant / architecture bureau MODGI Group

+ 31

Lead Architect: Alexey Saylander

Design Team: Ekaterina Toropova, Anastasia Romanova, Alexander Sergeeva

Project Manager: Andrei Kudryavtsev

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea of the restaurant interior concept is to make an Asian restaurant without direct reference to Asian motives. The menu includes dishes from various local cultures. The atmosphere of the restaurant is created by the trends and images of modern Asia. "PANAM" - day restaurant, a democratic space which is accented by a combination of the classic and well-known techniques with bright eccentric details, the warm peach hue of the ceiling in the background of neutral walls with deliberately artificial plants bright colors.

Zoning of the restaurant supports the idea of openness and simplicity: space is divided into several zones for different tasks. There is a large variety of standard seats, as well as a VIP room and a children's room. A large part of the area is occupied by an open kitchen.

The main method of zoning is partitions made of a metal frame with inserts of translucent relief glass. This spectacular and graphic technique is softened by flowing curtains made of light milk cotton. The interior decoration uses simple materials: painting, perforated metal, tiles. Engineering Board on the floor - a fundamental decision from the customer. The decision to use plywood in countertops and furniture makes the image of the interior concise and complete.

The color palette was formed after the first discussions with the customer: we offered a rather contrasting and non-trivial solution to combine bright peach and orange shades with gray and pale green. The customer immediately liked the decision to fill artificial flowers with bright orange. The ceiling was initially gray, and already on the final sketches, it was realized that the peach ceiling can unite the entire composition. The decision was made at the last moment. The risk was worth it, and this decision became the main conceptual technique of the restaurant.

An open kitchen with an area of 73 sq. m., which should have been laconically entered into the interior, but did not attract much attention, is tactfully fenced with a metal perforated sheet. An interesting solution from the customer was to put a tea station in the center of the hall, which we gladly supported it, laying in the floor separate water and sewer.