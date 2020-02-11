Foster + Partners Design Modular Residential Towers for Shenzhen

Save this picture! Talent's Apartment. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners have designed a new residential tower project for the Qianhai Talents’ Apartments in Shenzhen. The winning competition design takes aim at the city's rental market, formed as a building exclusively for ‘talents’ – professionals who would have an intensive work-centered lifestyle. Exploring themes of privacy and exclusivity, the project aspires to create modern layouts that redefine the residents’ living experience.

Research into co-living spaces revealed a common theme – food. As the team states, "a small kitchenette in every apartment provides the necessities while grouping the remaining area to form a new common shared space for communal cooking. The shared kitchen groups twelve residential units across three levels to form a cluster. It is a place where people can gather, food, sharing ideas and lives." In turn, a three-level shared dining space serves as a cultural and a social heart for the residents. The communal dining space is formed with a podium deck, while amenities include the residents’ clubhouse, wellness and spa centre, resident townhall and co-working space.

Luke Fox, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners said, “As working practices evolve rapidly, so do patterns of living. The residential rental sector in China is fertile grounds for innovation as more people move to the cities in search of opportunities. Located at the heart of Qianhai financial district, the Talents’ Apartments recreate the intimate feeling of home. The shared spaces within the complex facilitate real connections and create positive impact on people’s lives.”

The modular design was chosen for prefabrication to save time and ensure quality control. Two shear walls enclose every two units, allowing flexibility to combine the units in the future. Although each unit type may differ, interior elements within these units are standardized and allow for construction efficiencies. “We are delighted to have won this design competition and we look forward to developing our proposals for an innovative new residential typology with the client over the coming months,” added Fox.

News via Foster + Partners