ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards: The Finalists

Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 4,000 projects and selected 5 finalists in each category of the Building of the Year Award.

Over 50,000 architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have most inspired ArchDaily readers.

But before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to emphasize the values embodied by this awards process. As the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—in inspiring and educating the people who will design the urban fabric of the future—the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers.

Best Applied Products

International Spy Museum / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

A House / REM'A

Little Shelter Hotel / Department of Architecture

The Shed, a Center for the Arts / Diller Scofidio + Renfro | Rockwell Group

Under (Underwater Restaurant) / Snøhetta

+ 76

Commercial Architecture

Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10

Galeries Lafayette Champs-Èlysèes / Bjarke Ingels Group

Ultra Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles / COBE

“Design Orchard” Incubator / WOHA

The Looking Glass Facade Renovation / UNStudio

+ 76

Cultural Architecture

Interpretation Centre of Romanesque / spaceworkers

The Twist Museum / BIG

Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO

James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects

Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

+ 76

Educational Architecture

School of Architecture, Crescent University / architectureRED

School of Dancing Arches / Samira Rathod Design Associates

Rural School El Hobo / FP Arquitectura

Roskilde Festival Folk High School / MVRDV + COBE

Chongqing Nankai LiangJiang Secondary School / gad

+ 76

Healthcare Architecture

SDC Dental Clinic / Takeru Shoji Architects

Health Care Facility Josefhof / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

Wood/Pile / Kengo Kuma & Associates

NewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch Center / HOK + Ballinger + Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

Kálida Sant Pau Center / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

+ 76

Hospitality Architecture

The Museum Hotel Antakya / EAA – Emre Arolat Architecture

Garden Hotpot Restaurant / MUDA-Architects

Solaz Los Cabos Hotel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Under (Underwater Restaurant) / Snøhetta

Lindis Lodge / Architecture Workshop

+ 76

Houses

Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio

Hood River Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture

House BRAS / DDM Architectuur

Tropical Cave House / H&P Architects

House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

+ 76

Housing

Building of 73 Apartments / Muñoz Miranda Architects

L’Arbre Blanc Residential Tower / Sou Fujimoto Architects + Nicolas Laisné + OXO architects + Dimitri Roussel

Transformation of 530 dwellings / Lacaton & Vassal + Frédéric Druot + Christophe Hutin architecture

González Luna Building / Estudio Macías Peredo

121 East 22nd Street Residential Complex / OMA

+ 76

Industrial Architecture

Zhejiang Factory / gad · line+ studio

CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG

Logistic Centre Mayoral Children's Clothing / SYSTEM

Coffee Production Plant / Khmaladze Architects

Floating Farm Dairy / Goldsmith Company

+ 76

Interior Architecture

Nagatacho Apartment / Adam Nathaniel Furman

The Animal Backbone / I.F.S.E. SPACE CREATIVE LAB

Atelier Cecílio de Sousa / Aires Mateus

Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living

Tea Community Center / Waterfrom Design

+ 76

Offices

HALFTIME Adidas Headquarters / COBE

Second Home Hollywood Office / Selgascano

Leeza SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects

Viettel Offsite Studio / VTN Architects

China Resources Headquarters / KPF

+ 76

Public Architecture

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects

Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects

Cycling through the Trees / Burolandschap

New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos

The Arches Project / Boano Prišmontas

+ 76

Religious Architecture

Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah Prayer Hall / CEBRA

Saemoonan Church / Seoinn Design Group + Lee Eunseok

Sino-french Science Park Church / Shanghai Dachuan Architects

Wooden Chapel / John Pawson

The Weight of the Void / Miguel Ortego

+ 76

Small Scale & Installations

Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura

Columnless Canopy / Olgooco

PAN-cabins / sivilarkitet espen surnevik as

Urbach Tower / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

Tram Stop / J. Mayer H. Architects

+ 76

Sports Architecture

Simonne-Mathieu Tennis Court at Roland Garros / Marc Mimram

Datong Sports Center / POPULOUS + CCDI

Game Streetmekka Aalborg / JAJA Architects

Canoeing Training Base / PSBA + INOONI

Alfriston Swimming Pool / Morris+Company

+ 76

You can vote for your favorite projects from now until Monday, February 17th at 12:01 AM EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on February 17th, 2020.

Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2020 Building of the Year Awards!