LOT-EK's Triangle Stack Opens at Brooklyn's Domino Park

Architecture practice LOT-EK's Triangle Stack #2 project is now open at Domino Park in Brooklyn. Designed for the Brooklyn Museum to support an urban-scale mural by the artist JR, and create an instant public space, the 60-foot tall triangular courtyard opens to the city and the sky. These "STACKS" are temporary large-scale installations that aim at creating sudden and powerful experiences in public space.

LOT-EK outlined that the first Triangle Stack was installed in the Summer of 2018 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Taking advantage of the systems and technologies for movement and storage of shipping containers, STACKS propose ‘dry’ assemblies. As the teams explains, these allow projects where the "containers are selected and piled up to form different configurations -- generating a variety of volumes and of interior spaces." Their strategies of repetition and variation were made around the shipping container’s structural logic: twisting the conventional container masses with attention to space, and to a direct one-to-one experience as the stack space is visited, crossed and traversed.

For the third chapter of his Chronicles mural project, JR chose New York City. In May and June 2018, the mobile studio was parked at fifteen different locations around the five boroughs, chosen for being specific crossroads of the city. JR and his team photographed 1,128 New Yorkers, from all walks of life, in their own neighborhoods. The aim is to tell a story of New York City through art: its energy, its feats, its issues, its people. The result is a monumental mural presented at the Brooklyn Museum from October 2019, and now at Domino Park for the Spring.

News via LOT-EK