World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. South Korea
  5. Jipyungzip Guest House / BCHO Partners

Jipyungzip Guest House / BCHO Partners

Save this project
Jipyungzip Guest House / BCHO Partners

© Jeong Park © Youngtae Park © Sergio Pirrone © Jeong Park + 51

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Houses
Geoje-si, South Korea
  • Architect In Charge: BCHO Partners, Cho Byoungsoo
  • Design Team: Yoojin Jang, Sookjung Kim, Javier Campoy
  • Client: Jeong Park
  • Supervision: Yoojin Jang
  • Construction: Chaeheon construction & engineering
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. To cut into the earth, to lower oneself and melt into the horizon

Do we feel the fragility of human life when we see the mountains or the sea? If we get close to the earth, if we submerge ourselves in it, do we sense an essence closer to absolute being? The Geojedo Prairie House, perched beside a cliff along the Southern coast of South Korea, extroverts the experience of a home.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

“Jipyoung” literally means “horizon earth” in Korean – its roof flung open and the majority of its mass subsumed into the side of a cliff, the building does not challenge the endless teal sea or crisp coastal air but instead humbly acquiesces to the forces of nature around it. Its intention is to respect the extant site conditions and blend into its landscape.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Where the predominant mode of seaside development in Korea has ravaged the natural coastline, this project instead seeks a healing embrace when the building meets the earth. The overall site is submerged, dug into the ground of the cliff, such that when one wakes they directly face the sea, experience the vitality of the nature all around.

Save this picture!
© Jeong Park
© Jeong Park
Save this picture!
Section C
Section C
Save this picture!
© Jeong Park
© Jeong Park

The project nestles between a challenging topography and a winding road, fixing itself into the gully of the hillside.  Our hope is to create a more explicit communication between nature and architecture, a process through which those who inhabit the guesthouses lower themselves into landscape. They immerse themselves in an architecture which melts into the earth.

Save this picture!
© Youngtae Park
© Youngtae Park

Along the longitudinal walls which border each guestroom, the concrete is intentionally eroded using water blasting. Yielding high pressure hoses, local artisans carved away at the concrete walls. These efforts slice through the clean surface layer of the concrete to make bare its rough aggregate interior, which, when exposed to the oncoming coastal conditions, allows a gentle layer of plant life to grow naturally in each vein. Sunken within the terrain, these walls become a verdant expression of a relationship with nature predicated on humility and softness.

Save this picture!
© Youngtae Park
© Youngtae Park

Built for a local mother to accommodate visiting guests from across Korea, the Jipyoung House enacts a simple intervention into an existing landscape that strives at once to disappear into its situation and to become a truly special space of communion with nature. Freed to be introspective, the home proposes that in the spaces between architecture and the earth we might find the beauty of nature and calmness within life.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
BCHO Partners
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Jipyungzip Guest House / BCHO Partners" 10 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933356/jipyungzip-guest-house-bcho-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream