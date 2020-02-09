Raw Interiors: 20 Projects that Use Exposed Wood and Concrete

Interior design has been characterized by infinite alternatives in coatings, finishes, and furniture to achieve unique and unrepeatable spaces. Designers are constantly coming up with innovative solutions and materials specifically created for a distinctive spatial perception. However, there is also a trend that seeks the warmth of the interior spaces by exposing all raw materials as they are. The richness of materials such as wood and concrete gives that feeling of durability and low maintenance that, combined with an attention-to-detail design, make spaces look warm yet staying true in essence.
See below for 20 examples of interior spaces where concrete and wood appear in their almost purest state.
Primary School and Kindergarten Täuffelen / Morscher Architekten
House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
Haus D / Yonder - Architektur und Design
Passive Rowhouse SMETVANDERVEKEN / denc!-studio
Sopoong-gil Community / UnSangDong Architects
Extension Grieder-Swarovski / Andreas Fuhrimann Gabrielle Hächler Architekten
Affordable Housing in Zurich / Gus Wüstemann
Hawthorn House / Edition Office
Enen House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Apartment Building Deitingen / luna productions
House on the Hill / MoDusArchitects
Cabin Rones / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
House Alder / Andreas Fuhrimann Gabrielle Hächler Architekten
Library Kressbronn a. B. / Steimle Architekten
The Meurthe et Moselle Departmental Media Library / Studiolada