Core Agora Shops / Not a Number Architects

Core Agora Shops / Not a Number Architects

© Athina Souli

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Elounda, Greece
  Area: 2000.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Athina Souli
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kartel, MARAZZI, Pedrali
  Design Team: Ermis Adamantidis, Dominiki Dadatsi, Pavlos Symianakis
  Clients: Domes of Elounda
  Landscape: fytron landscapes
  Graphic Design: semiotik design agency
© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli

Text description provided by the architects. The site of the project is at the heart of a 10-acre sloped park landscaped to accommodate various recreational and leisure activities and function as the focal point in the wider area of Elounda. The project consists of individual but similar pavilions that make up space for boutiques, souvenir shops, food and beverage outlets but also gallery spaces for local artists and designers. The volumes sit on a grid-like arrangement with new vegetation planted in-between them.

© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli
Unit floor plan
Unit floor plan
© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli

Transparency of the volumes and more than one entrance on each of the pavilions facing different directions aim in blending indoor with outdoor experience of the space.

© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli

The otherwise metal-framed pavilions are anchored on concrete pedestals and are clad entirely with tinted wooden elements. The characteristic skin of the pavilions is made of plywood lamellas in a woven pattern that reflects traditional basket weaving techniques.

© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli

This wooden façade functions as the binding element of the whole complex but also as a vertical sun shading device for every structure. The uniformity of the skin is interrupted by large windows that frame the products on display. At night the volumes light up like lanterns that illuminate the surrounding pathways in the park.

© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Elounda, Greece

Commercial Architecture Retail Store Greece
Cite: "Core Agora Shops / Not a Number Architects" 07 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933342/core-agora-shops-not-a-number-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

