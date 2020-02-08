World
FLORA Apartment / Studio Arquiteturas

FLORA Apartment / Studio Arquiteturas

© Guilherme Pucci

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Vila Ipojuca, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Arquiteturas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 125.0
  • Photographs Photographs: Guilherme Pucci
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Brick Studio, By Kamy, Carbono Design, Coral, Deca, Fernando Jaeger, Google, Indusparquet, Marcenaria Pimentel, Portobello, REKA, Studio Vitty, Wooding Design
  • Lead Architect: Luciana Uras / Evelyne Grande
  • Design Team: Cinthya Marques, Leondenes Furtille
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

Text description provided by the architects. A young executive man from São Paulo is the resident of this 125m2 apartment. The apartment 73 at Edifício Flora was project by Studio ArquitetUras. "The client was incredible about the process of creation. He arrived at the office without images. We tried to understand his personality and lifestyle" explains the architect Luciana Uras. 

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

The surprises of this apartment start on the entrance hall. The space with a blue bar is an invitation to visit the apartment that has a lot of details on the walls, floor and ceiling. 

Layout
Layout
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

The primary cores, lots of wood and concrete make an integration hall, kitchen, TV room and dining room. The furniture consists of contemporary national design. 

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

The challenges were on the construction. The number of differents suppliers and the short time for execution. Every detail thought of in the office made all the difference to the final result", says the architect Evelyne Grande. 

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

 The big highlight is the toilet. A glass translucent door is already unusual for a bathroom. “We brought the neighboring Vila Madalena into the toilet with arts by Luís Bueno and Gráfica Fidalga" explained the architects. Scenery for many selfies!

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

Project location

Address: R. Votupoca, 53 - Vila Ipojuca, São Paulo - SP, 05054, Brazil

Cite: "FLORA Apartment / Studio Arquiteturas" [Apartamento Flora / Studio Arquiteturas] 08 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933334/flora-apartment-studio-arquiteturas/> ISSN 0719-8884

