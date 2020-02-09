World
Refurbishment in Architecture

Over the Edge House / Jonathan Burlow

Over the Edge House / Jonathan Burlow
© Simone Bossi
Houses, Houses Interiors, Extension
Hythe, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Jonathan Burlow
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 97.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft SE, Henderstone, Lazenby, Maxlight, Petersen Tegl
  • Lead Architects: Jonathan Burlow
  • Clients: Private
  • Engineering: Neil Smith Associates
  • Collaborators: Artist Butler Archive
© Simone Bossi
Text description provided by the architects. Over the Edge is a minimal house located in Hythe, Kent, United Kingdom, designed by Jonathan Burlow. The project is set in a confined context with the architecture exploiting the potential of the site in a furtive manner. The extension takes on a superficial configuration of the existing houses prototypical elements; large windows, brick walls and a pitched roof. In doing so, the addition is aligned within its context yet pronouncing itself through a refinement of substance.

© Simone Bossi
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Simone Bossi
The concept of the addition to the main house arrives as an expression of the ideologies behind the historic rural grain store buildings, typically constructed in Southern England during the 18th century. Commonly grain store buildings were built separated from the main house on saddle stones, lifting the granaries above the ground, thereby protecting the stored grain from vermin and water seepage. The extension references the rationale at the time, lifting the kitchen from the ground and placing the space on a concrete pedestal.

© Simone Bossi
In giving the appearance of separation, the addition is pushed away from the main house causing the extension to project over the edge of the concrete. The landscape falls away beneath the cantilevered edge, giving the impression of being lifted from the ground.

© Simone Bossi
Section 02
Section 02
© Simone Bossi
The materiality of the extension remains contextual by using clay bricks yet distinguishes itself through its constructed appearance. The stacking of the bricks is derived through the idea of how the produce was stored within the old grain store buildings. Typically, white sacks full of grain would be organised in a stacked manner. The extension embodies this through its exterior stack-bonded brickwork composition.

© Simone Bossi
The interior space presents itself as basic in finishing’s and fixtures, allowing the activities and furnishings that will evolve and change through time to become an ever-changing curation of one’s habits and choices.

© Simone Bossi
Jonathan Burlow
Cite: "Over the Edge House / Jonathan Burlow" 09 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933330/over-the-edge-house-jonathan-burlow/> ISSN 0719-8884

