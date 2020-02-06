World
Terraced Field House / QBi Corp.

Terraced Field House / QBi Corp.

© Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam + 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: QBi Corp.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bach Thang Interior, Dulux, Grohe, Huy Cuong Furniture, Panasonic, Toto
  • Architect In Charge: Tran Le Quoc Binh
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. This luxurious residence, which has just been completed recently, is absolute example of a design that satisfies the owners’ preference more than just to satisfy architect’s taste. The owners who are successful in their business are also highly experienced in life and have a different architectural conception. While the husband loves the unique and creative style, the wife favors something that is practical and convenient. Combined, they inspired Architect Tran Le Quoc Binh for an ingenious design.

© Quang Dam
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Elevation 01
Elevation 01
© Quang Dam

From outside, the lush greenery-covered fence steers passer-by’s into a realm of awe, only to reveal the radiant masterpiece behind it- the house. Just behind the gate, a distinctive presence immerses visitors in wonder, displaying a gallery of exotic shapes combined with timber slating - the terraced field house style. All of this is what makes the house so unique.

© Quang Dam

In the living room, a “bird nest” style pendant attached to the ceiling is compatible with the timber wrapped around the elevator, analogous to a bird nest and a tree. The balustrade panels are engraved with intricate flower patterns. The dining and kitchen areas both fit the styles and needs of the owners. Both have an open view to the garden. Materials in the kitchen are easy to clean and maintain. The dining table set matches the use of timber for the ceiling and floor.

© Quang Dam

The theater room is installed with high tech equipment, with sound insulation and absorptive materials combined with the velvet walls creating a cinematic experience. Besides that, using the effect of water factors such as swimming pool and Koi fish pond, which is divided by a greenery is also an idea to harmonize and adapt to the differences between husband and wife.

© Quang Dam

Interior spaces mainly focus on convenience, which every detail is treated as carefully as possible to maximize the convenience for the users. The owners set a clear goal for their home from the beginning: to make sure every time they come home, it is more comfortable than being in any hotel or resort. This beautiful house already satisfies both husband and wife: the facade and exterior makes the husband happy while the interior satisfies the wife with all functions in her expectation.

© Quang Dam

Cite: "Terraced Field House / QBi Corp." 06 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933285/terraced-field-house-qbi-corp/> ISSN 0719-8884

