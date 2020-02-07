Latino Coelho Apartments / Manuel Tojal Architects

+ 45

Apartment Interiors • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: Manuel Cachão Tojal

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 85.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Azulejo azulima, Berker, Carpinventosa, JNF, Ofa, Zangra

Lead Architect: Manuel Cachão Tojal

Constructor: Betalist

Carpentry: Carpinventosa

Text description provided by the architects. This project is based on two practically symmetrical apartments located in the Picoas neighborhood in a typical building of an early 19th century Lisbon.

The purpose of the intervention, was to renovate the apartments without losing their identity and without compromise contemporary living and the improvement of technical characteristics.

In terms of space configuration, the idea was to open the living room to the kitchen through a circular opening, giving it more amplitude, fulfilling an initial premise to separate the social from the private area.

The poetic representation of the circular opening, together with the bench, allows the experience of the space as a reflection space present in some “art deco” examples, as well as the Hi-Tech use inherent in contemporary life.