World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Hungary
  5. Art Shield Statue Conservation Pavilion / Hello Wood

Art Shield Statue Conservation Pavilion / Hello Wood

Save this project
Art Shield Statue Conservation Pavilion / Hello Wood

© Zsuzsa Darab © Zsuzsa Darab © Zsuzsa Darab © Zsuzsa Darab + 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Budapest, Hungary
  • Architects: Hello Wood
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 112.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Zsuzsa Darab
  • Lead Architect: András Huszár
  • Chief Designer: Péter Pozsár
  • Design Architects: Tamás Fülöp, Péter Oravecz, Brückner Dóra
  • Structural Engineer: Gábor Cséfalvay
  • Constructor: Gábor Bognár
  • Client: BFTK Budapest Festival and Tourism Centre (2019) on behalf of Mayor’s Office of Budapest
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Zsuzsa Darab
© Zsuzsa Darab

Text description provided by the architects. Known for its innovative temporary installations, Hello Wood Studio has approached the winterization of the monument in Vörösmarty tér with a fresh, contemporary view. One of the most frequented squares of Budapest has just emerged refreshed from renovation works, and the monument commemorating the rouser of the nation now also stands renewed. Hello Wood has created a unique temporary space around the artwork, called Art Shield, protecting it from the damaging effect of winter’s frost and thaw. Functionality served as their excuse to twist all our ideas of statue conservation and crown the monument with 10-metre-tall, spectacular steel pavilion of sacral overtones. The statue, now on display again in the winter season as well, and the pavilion together form the new gem of Vörösmarty tér, setting the example for other public spaces in Europe.

Save this picture!
© Zsuzsa Darab
© Zsuzsa Darab

Budapest’s unofficial main square is the Vörösmarty tér and right in the middle of it stands the Vörösmarty monument. Having been carved from Carrara marble, this artwork is susceptible to damage by moisture and frost. The conservation solution employed so far is probably familiar to everyone; during previous winters, the statue was covered in plastic, which is a solution that is aesthetically and mechanically inadequate. The conservation of the monument is the responsibility of the Mayor’s Office of Budapest, however the construction of buildings befitting Budapest’s modern cityscape is also an essential and forward-pointing element of their urban development concept. The conservation of the statue is at the heart of BFTK (Budapest Festival and Tourism Centre); they assigned Hello Wood to design and build a contemporary solution the pavilion, which goes against the established practice by protecting and highlighting the monument at the same time, allowing it to remain the jewel of the square all year round.

Save this picture!
© Zsuzsa Darab
© Zsuzsa Darab
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Zsuzsa Darab
© Zsuzsa Darab

'Hazádnak rendületlenül légy híve oh magyar.' An excerpt from Szózat that translates to ‘To your homeland without fail / Be faithful, O Hungarian!’ is inscribed on the plinth. This was also the guiding principle of Vörösmarty’s life. Although the poet often lived in deprivation, he remained intent on embettering the nation as a writer, editor, neologist, and member of the parliament. His life is an example that will and the will to act can overcome any difficulty. For over a hundred years now, the Vörösmarty monument has been representing the idea that even in difficult, turbulent centuries there are people and values capable of forging people living together into one nation. The churchlike pavilion that stands above the monument also symbolizes this dignified ideal. The temporary installation will be dismantled at the end of the winter season; its elements can be reassembled in the square again next winter.  The arched structure owes its airy quality to its weatherproof steel sheets, while the transparent plexiglass facade protects it from the driving rain. The architecture and design studio considers it important that the example of the spectacular conservational structure should be followed, therefore, they plan to deliver similar projects in the future.

Save this picture!
© Zsuzsa Darab
© Zsuzsa Darab

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Budapest, Vörösmarty tér, Hungary

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hello Wood
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Hungary
Cite: "Art Shield Statue Conservation Pavilion / Hello Wood" 08 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933264/art-shield-statue-conservation-pavilion-hello-wood/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream