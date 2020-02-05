8M House / Architects' Creative

+ 20

Design Team: Kate Sullivan, Daniel Sullivan

Engineering: Engco

Landscape: Ben Mcmaster

Text description provided by the architects. The 120m2 footprint has been cleverly re-planned and extended with the desire for longevity being at the forefront of decision making throughout. With the generosity of volume prioritised over the additional floor area, only 20 m2 was added in the process. A practical approach was taken to sustainability, working within the framework of the existing building the thermal mass and structure of existing concrete was utilised in conjunction with new elements, including warm-roof construction, thermally broken aluminum joinery, natural and sustainably sourced material selections, solar hot water and integrated heat recovery system.

The POP! up, driven by the desire for a new social kitchen space at ground level with generous natural light and a physical connection to the landscape, in conjunction with a new bedroom and ensuite at first-floor level, also provides access to rooftop outdoor living. A generous double-height space over dining completes the addition. The contemporary extension, which could be considered a new insertion, juxtaposes the original home confidently rising skyward from behind the concrete parapet. Respectfully, only two walls and a portion of the roof were removed to allow for the newly conceived space.

Conceptually, the POP! up was conceived as a simple upward extrusion clad in a skin of marine-grade aluminum panel cladding, in running bond to reference existing features. With considered window placement to capture views to surrounding hills, alongside generous roof glazing, the result is a light-filled volume displaying a dynamic play of light and shadow over the course of the day. Designed with a balance between creating privacy and passive features in mind, the extension is orientated for solar gain, with opening arrangements for stack ventilation to utilizing predominant breezes ensuring the house maintains a temperate interior climate.

In contrast to the original, the interior of the POP! up comprises a palette of warm and enduring materials including travertine flooring, larch boarding to walls and ceilings, and oak and brass metalwork detailing, adding a subtle layer of texture and patina, composed and executed to the highest level of detail and craftsmanship. The resulting spaces of the home embody the craft of architecture, bringing joy to the occupants in their everyday living, thus meeting their desire for an enduring family home.