Vivid Planet Software Offices / LP architektur

Architect In Charge: Tom Lechner

Hkls Planning: Raumklima PlanungsgesellschaftmbH

Electrical Planning: Ingenieurbüro Müller-Uri GmbH

Statics: Bauingenieure Lackner Egger ZT GmbH

Wood Construction: INNOVA Holz GmbH

Construction Company: EBSTER Bau

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the software company Vivid Planet was not to develop a classic office building but to create a “work environment” of a special kind. It was important for the client to offer the employees a job in which they avoided the daily Salzburg traffic collapse and at the same time to create a work environment in which productive and communicative work as possible.

With an open flow of space and maximum flexibility, room sequences were developed that have different qualities and strong relationships between them. In addition, the rooms mediate on a spacious, partly covered terrace or in the garden in front. Building in the landscape, on the threshold between the settlement area and the free cultural landscape is an interesting topic. The existing typography was reacted to with a simple two-storey solitaire, which is based on the existing slope. In the area of arrival, the building can be read as a single-story volume.

The concept strengthens the dialogue between inside and outside. Visual relationships are created in the landscape. The focus was on the sustainability of the materials used, wood construction, open and modern architecture, space for communication and a pleasant and productive working atmosphere.