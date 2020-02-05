World
  Seattle Asian Art Museum / LMN Architects

Seattle Asian Art Museum / LMN Architects

Seattle Asian Art Museum / LMN Architects

© Adam Hunter / LMN Architects © Tim Griffith

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Seattle, United States
  • Design Team: Yomi Adeyemi, Associate AIA; Robert Ames; Aaron Argyle, Associate AIA; Henry Butitta; Michael Day; Melissa Eby; Tiffani Erdmanczyk; Anya Fiechtl, AIA; Mette Greenshields, AIA; Joanne Koola; Mark Lo; Samuel Miller, FAIA; Lori Naig; Lauren Patnoe; Wendy Pautz, FAIA; Christopher Patterson, AIA; Francene Ray; Ayako Sakurai; Jeremy Schoenfeld, AIA; Kathy Stallings, AIA; Jennifer Tamblin; Megan Taylor; Pamela Trevithick, AIA; Paulina Wilkowska; John Woloszyn, AIA
  • Civil Engineer: Coughlin Porter Lundeen
  • General Contractor: BNBuilders
  • Landscape Architect: Walker Macy
  • Lighting Design: Fisher Marantz Stone
  • Mechanical Engineer: Rushing Company
  • Electrical Engineer: Stantec
  • Envelope Consultant: RDH Building Science, Inc.
  • Historic Preservation Consultant: BOLA Architecture and Planning
  • Owner’s Representative: OAC Services, Inc.
  • Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
© Tim Griffith

Text description provided by the architects. The Seattle Asian Art Museum is the original home of the Seattle Art Museum (SAM). Set in the bucolic surroundings of the Olmsted-designed Volunteer Park in Capitol Hill, the Art Deco building was designed by Paris-trained architect Carl F. Gould of Bebb and Gould and opened its doors on June 29, 1933, presenting its founding collection of Asian art to the citizens of Seattle.

Floor plan level 0
Floor plan level 0
© Adam Hunter / LMN Architects

That same year, museum founder Dr. Richard E. Fuller donated the building to the city. Following the opening of SAM in downtown Seattle in 1991, the original museum site was reopened in 1994 as SAM’s center for Asian art and cultural activities. After nearly three years of renovations, the Asian Art Museum will reopen on February 8, 2020.

© Adam Hunter / LMN Architects

The renovation and expansion project takes an early 20th- century building and brings it up to 21st-century standards by preserving the 1933 building and its Art Deco façade, improving the museum’s infrastructure, protecting the collection with climate control and seismic system upgrades, enhancing ADA accessibility, and improving the museum’s connection to Volunteer Park, including the restoration of two historic pathways in the park.

© Adam Hunter / LMN Architects

Project location

Address: 1400 E Prospect St, Seattle, WA 98112, United States

Cite: "Seattle Asian Art Museum / LMN Architects" 05 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933224/seattle-asian-art-museum-lmn-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

