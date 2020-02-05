Call for Submissions: 5th Istanbul Design Biennial Kitchen Programme

Organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and curated by Mariana Pestana, the 5th Istanbul Design Biennial will take place on 26 September – 8 November 2020. To be held with the title Empathy Revisited: designs for more than one, the biennial invites everyone from around the world to respond to the open call.

Starting off from the idea that design comprises the devices, platforms and interfaces through which we relate to one another, Empathy Revisited: designs for more than one revisits the origins of the notion of empathy to imagine a role for design concerned with feelings, affects and relations.

The biennial will comprise a Kitchen and an Observatory, which will take place in two separate venues. The projects and events that revolve around the Kitchen will be selected amongst the open call submissions. The open call is extended to all local or international practitioners and thinkers including designers, artists, writers, architects, curators, researchers, academics, food practitioners, cooks and culinary enthusiasts. The deadline to apply is 28 February 2020. For details about the Kitchen programme: http://tasarimbienali.iksv.org/en/5th-istanbul-design-biennial/the-kitchen

Joining Mariana Pestana for the 5th Istanbul Design Biennial’s curatorial team are Billie Muraben (Assistant Curator & Deputy Editor) and Sumitra Upham (Curator of Programmes).