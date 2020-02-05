World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Heart Squared Installation, Designed by MODU and Eric Forman, Opens in Times Square

Heart Squared Installation, Designed by MODU and Eric Forman, Opens in Times Square

Save this article
Heart Squared Installation, Designed by MODU and Eric Forman, Opens in Times Square

Dedicated to love and diversity, the public art installation Heart Squared has just opened to the public. In its 12th edition, the Times Square Valentine Heart Design Competition curated by Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum had selected the winning proposal of MODU, an architecture and design firm based in Brooklyn, and Eric Forman Studio.

© MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN © MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN © MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN © MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN + 8

Save this picture!
© MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN
© MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN

Celebrating Love in Times Square through the month of February, Heart Squared is “a cloud of steel and mirrors that interacts with viewers”. Commissioned by Times Square Arts and located in Father Duffy Square on 7th Avenue between 46th and 47th Streets, the urban intervention “is shaped as an abstracted anatomical heart formed from a cubic steel lattice”.

Heart Squared celebrates the essential New York— bringing together people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, orientations, and walks of life. -- Phu Hoang, MODU

Related Article

2020 Times Square Valentine Heart Announced

Save this picture!
© MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN
© MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN

The ever-changing installation reflects anyone and everyone who engages with it. The overall design is revealed when passers-by discover the “sweet spot” that exposes a giant pixelated shape. 120 suspended mirrors within the open lattice, reflect an interwoven grid of the urban landscape of people, buildings, and billboards.

Heart Squared represents the collective heart of the city and as such, is an engaging civic statement about celebrating our differences and bringing people together in a fundamentally inclusive way. -- Rachely Rotem, MODU.

Save this picture!
© MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN
© MODU-HeartSquared-F.OUDEMAN

Emphasizing the importance of the horizontal Manhattan, the public floor of the city, the designers state that they imagined Heart Squared“as an amplifier of this togetherness”. Eric Forman adds that “Heart Squared is designed as a balancing act between structure and air, buildings and sky, people and city, and movement and slowness.

We are using the magic of mirrors and light to remix the urban spectacle into something unexpected, to give people a new way to see the city — and each other. -- Eric Forman

  • Design: MODU and Eric Forman Studio
  • Organizers: Times Square Alliance
  • Curator: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.
  • Sponsors: The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts; The Ripple Foundation, Carrie Denning Jackson and Daniel Jackson; the National Endowment for the Arts; and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
  • In-kind Sponsors: New Project for fabrication; Silman (under Scott Hughes) for structural engineering

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Heart Squared Installation, Designed by MODU and Eric Forman, Opens in Times Square" 05 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933212/heart-squared-installation-designed-by-modu-and-eric-forman-opens-in-times-square/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream