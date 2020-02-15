Quiero1Café Coffee Shop / ObraVerde

+ 14

Lead Architect: Martina Centeno, Oriana Ferrer, Alejandro De Pasquale

Design Team: Andreína Cárdenas

Collaborator: Asunción González, Ramón Araujo & sons, Ernesto Trías

Consultant: Giorgio Group

Client: Quiero1Café, Claudio Taurchini, René Orellana

Text description provided by the architects. Quiero1Café is a Specialty Coffee located in Los Palos Grandes, Caracas, the area with the greatest boom in terms of new commercial proposals and urban life within the city.

After several years of existing as a pop up bar dedicated to promoting the culture and appreciation of Venezuelan coffee, the challenge posed to ObraVerde was the creation of the brand's first store under the parameters of quality, simplicity, attention to detail and taste for the local and artisanal processes. The design strategy was, from the beginning, to showcase those fundamental characteristics of the brand through design elements, construction processes and techniques, symbolizing the artisanal processes of the coffee production.

In a 355 sqft (33 m2 sq ft), the main element is an "L" shaped espresso and a brew bar that allows the interaction between customers and baristas. This counter also houses the cash register and bakery display. The visual focus is placed on the coffee roaster machine at the back of the store, so that the process of roasting coffee can be visible and accessible. Tables with benches and bars with stools were designed especially for Quiero1Café, and arranged to create different costumer experiences within the small space.

All the finish elements and construction materials were sourced from local producers. The counter top is a 3 piece, built on site, gray terrazzo and new walls were built with red clay blocks filled with cement. Furniture and shelves are made of natural pine plywood with matte finish and black metal profiles as structure. The highlight element is a ceramic mural handcrafted on the main wall of the Coffee and inside the restroom. Which was made using standard 30x30 white ceramic cut by hand in 5 different modular pieces and carefully installed according to the pattern designed by ObraVerde.

Custom designed and made pine wood lighting is another fundamental element within the atmosphere designed for Quiero1Café. Conceived as a linear spotlight system with turned wooden screens and 3 linear pendant lamps placed over the bar and seating area.

The project was complemented with natural indoor plants and the brand’s coffee related decorative objects that help tell the story of the brand and showcase Venezuelan coffee culture. Coffee objects such as tampers and filter holders were used in design elements like doorknobs.

Working with small spaces inspires us to make the most of each square feet, optimizing not only the functionality in the disposition of all the equipment but also acknowledgingthe relevance of each element placed in the design. The result is a cozy space, simple but filled with details, designed for the enjoyment and encouragement of coffee culture and contemporary Venezuelan design.