Buha|i|rest Restaurant / Roman Plyus

+ 18

Restaurant • Budapest, Hungary Architects: Roman Plyus

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Roman Plyus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Afteroom, Hans Wagner

Design Team: Roman Plyus, Angelica Chernenko

Art Consultant: Angelica Chernenko

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Buha|i|rest is the latest gastronomic hot spot located in a historical part of Budapest. It advertises itself as a stylish concept bar and a lounge for luxury dining. During the 20th century, the building had been the home to a textile manufacturer. The 1148-square-foot (350-square-metre) speakeasy is divided into a bar and more intimate lounge space.

The 164-square-foot (50-square-meter) speakeasy is divided into a coffee-bar. “The client wanted an ultra-modern space juxtaposed with a vintage chairs Pierre Jeanneret, which he left from the last project”. “With dramatic feelings, Instagram views and a friendly atmosphere.”

Most of the concrete arches and ceiling have been left in their found state. The floor tiles are reclaimed and materials are sustainably sourced. Clay-coloured leather cushions have been used to dress the bench seats. Throughout the restaurant, used the materials hand-glazed tiles, terracotta decorative plaster, and marble for wall and bar. Menus and coasters are made of up-cycled paper and plastic.

The surprise in this space is the huge sculpture of KAWS "Small Lie", which is a great find for Instagram photos. Modular sculpture in the sofa area is handmade by local craftsmen inspired by Alexander Calder.