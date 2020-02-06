World
The Workshop / Annabelle Tugby Architects

The Workshop / Annabelle Tugby Architects

© Annabelle Tugby Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Styal, United Kingdom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 65.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Annabelle Tugby Architects
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Bentley Systems, Contractor, Joiner
  • Lead Architects: Annabelle Tugby
  • Design Team: Adam Bramley, Anna Henshall, Tom Overbury, Abbie March
  • Clients: Annabelle Tugby Architects
  • Engineering: Marston & Grundy LLP
  • Landscape: Annabelle Tugby Architects
  • Consultants: Ball & Berry
© Annabelle Tugby Architects
© Annabelle Tugby Architects

Text description provided by the architects. As a young practice Annabelle Tugby Architects recently outgrew our previous studio and were seeking a new home. From the outset we sought an existing building with character which we could update in a contemporary way.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
© Annabelle Tugby Architects

A semi-derelict former workshop was found with work on the design starting immediately. Card models and computer renders were used in conjunction with hand sketches and CAD to design throughout the process. At an early stage the decision was made to leave the main space whole and to add ancillary spaces in the form of a meeting room and WC as part of a single storey timber frame extension.                        

Floor plan 1-75
Floor plan 1-75
Section 1-75
Section 1-75

A scheme to reuse the building was submitted to planning in spring 2018. The original rendered building which provides the main drawing space was over-clad in beautiful white washed brick for a contemporary update. An extension was clad in large black timber panels for juxtaposition in both scale and tone whilst the unique angles provide a contrast to the traditional form of the existing workshop.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
© Annabelle Tugby Architects

A full length rooflight along the ridge of the roof fills the working space with natural light and rear glazing opens the building up to face a beautiful landscape of fields and trees. All helping to provide a working environment filled with warm light.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
© Annabelle Tugby Architects

The project was run on site by Annabelle Tugby Architects who together with a site foreman managed a small team of sub-contractors throughout the build. This approach on site meant that a tight control of quality was possible, especially important given the challenging materials and bespoke nature of the build.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
© Annabelle Tugby Architects

A carefully chosen palette of materials has been used to create beautiful, complementary surfaces throughout the project with a particular emphasis on texture and their changing nature depending on the light throughout the day.

© Annabelle Tugby Architects
© Annabelle Tugby Architects

Project location

Address: Styal, Cheshire, United Kingdom

Cite: "The Workshop / Annabelle Tugby Architects" 06 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933171/the-workshop-annabelle-tugby-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

