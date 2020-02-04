World
Save this article
Extension announcement of International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House

In response to China’s State Council’s notice on extending the Lunar New Year holiday to February 2 and Guangdong Province’s notice on returning to work after February 9, we decide to adjust the Timetable of International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House accordingly. The deadline for submitting the Application Documents (including registration documents and early concept proposal in the form of hardcopy and softcopy (U disk)) in open call phase has been adjusted from before 15:00 on February 18, 2020 to before 15:00 on March 10, 2020. For details of the adjusted competition timetable, please refer to the attachment.

Attachment: Timetable of International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House (Adjusted )

Save this picture!

Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources of Shenzhen Municipality
Bureau of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio and Television of Shenzhen Municipality
Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality
February 3, 2020

Call for Entries: International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House

To ensure integrated architecture design, if the design proposal winning the first place is taken for implementation, the first-place winner will be awarded the contract for architecture and interior schematic design and landscape concept design, as well as the contract for architecture design development.

