World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United States
  5. Waterfront Botanical Gardens / Perkins+Will

Waterfront Botanical Gardens / Perkins+Will

Save this project
Waterfront Botanical Gardens / Perkins+Will

© James Steinkamp Photography © James Steinkamp Photography © James Steinkamp Photography © James Steinkamp Photography + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Science Center
Louisville, United States
  • Architects: Perkins and Will
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5000.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: James Steinkamp Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ASI, Adobe, Armstrong, Autodesk, Bluebeam, Daltile, Draper, Interface Carpets, Lumion, Novus, Samsung, Structural Wood Systems, YKK AP
  • Architect In Charge: Perkins and Will
  • Consultants: Structural Wood/Glulam Consultant
  • Mep Engineering : CMTA Consulting Engineers
  • Civil Engineering : Sabak, Wilson and Lingo, Inc
  • Structural Engineering : Structural Services Inc.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Waterfront Botanical Gardens and Graeser Family Education Center sit on a former landfill site, which had been unusable and closed off to the public for decades. Today it has been redesigned into 23.5 acres of lush, verdant, sustainable public space: the first botanical garden in Louisville. The education center and surrounding trails and gardens provide green space to residents and visitors, while educating the public on topics of conservation and sustainability. There is programming for adults and children, as well as the opportunity for event rentals.

Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography
Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

The form of the Graeser Family Education Center is organic, providing a sculptural presence on the grounds. The building contains three separate areas of different scales, accommodating a variety of needs: a meeting and event room, enclosed building core element, and main flexible space for education programs. The long spans of the wooden structure are supported by a continuous ribbon-like ring beam that sits on 99 micro columns around the perimeter. These each provide donor recognition, which was critical for the momentum-building of this initial phase.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!

“We are building a world-class botanical garden, and design is very important to our success, which is why we selected Perkins and Will,” says Kasey Maier, President of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens. “The organic design of the first building in Phase 1 has inspired the community and donors alike.”

Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

The design of the Graeser Family Education Center and surrounding gardens prioritizes wellness and sustainability, and is intended to engage visitors in conservation from entry to exit. The organic form provides a sculptural presence as the initial building of the overall botanical garden project. Nestled among native plants with easy access to the outdoor plaza, it is geothermally heated and provides abundant daylight. The project will also feature a sustainability garden that includes edible, native, and nectar-producing plants that attract pollinators, and an on-site storm water treatment and collection system. The newly planted landscaping will continue to grow, with most plants fully in bloom by summer 2020. 

Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Perkins and Will
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Cultural Architecture Learning science center United States
Cite: "Waterfront Botanical Gardens / Perkins+Will" 04 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933133/waterfront-botanical-gardens-perkins-plus-will/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream