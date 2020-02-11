Falafel Booth / Juan Campanini Josefina Sposito

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. The Falafel Booth is located among food shops in front of Recoleta cemetery. The white crisscrossed mesh creates a plain surface with one opening.

The project is a cladding and a window. During the day, when open, what is plain gains depth. Behind is the kitchen where the falafel is prepared to be sold on the street.

Once sold out, the window shuts: the surface is again complete and everything behind lays hidden once again.