World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Malone House / Adam Knibb Architects

Malone House / Adam Knibb Architects

Save this project
Malone House / Adam Knibb Architects

© Martin Gardner © Martin Gardner © Martin Gardner © Martin Gardner + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Warsash, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Adam Knibb Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 126.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Martin Gardner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BlueCube Fabrication, Chalice Walk On, Nemetschek, Trimble
  • Engineering: Marbas Structural Engineers
  • Collaborators: BlueCube Fabrication - Corten cladding Chalice Walk On - Microcement flooring
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

Text description provided by the architects. Adam Knibb Architects were approached to design a contemporary house extension in Warsash. The clients were keen to cater for a very active lifestyle based near the waterfront and looked for an inventive solution to suit their needs; opening up the interiors and bringing the family together in the process. An open plan arrangement contains a new kitchen, along with an integrated breakfast bar, as well as a casual seating area that all benefit from long views out towards the garden. The ground floor of the extension remains well lit through a high provision of glazing: a large set of sliding doors along with carefully arranged rooflights. One roof light is formed by a window wrapping up and over the breakfast bar, creating a seamless link between indoor and outdoor spaces. The new proposal's footprint does not extend beyond that of the existing conservatory in order to remain sympathetic in scale to the main dwelling.

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

A new snug forms a small first floor area above the extension below. This is accessed by a bespoke spiral stair and looks out onto the garden via a dormer window that also allows the space to enjoy plenty of light. This first floor element has been designed and angled in a way that sympathises both with the existing dwelling’s gable end and the massing of the neighbouring properties to either side. Corten steel cladding provides an industrial aesthetic that references the maritime character of Warsash. Wrapping the material around the rear elevation offers a contemporary cladding option that mimics the tone of the existing brickwork whilst ensuring that the proposal is visually linked to the existing dwelling.

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

A sedum roof sits above the single storey element meaning that views from the existing first floor are not disturbed by a grey roof finish. A green roof instead provides a continuation of the garden; emphasising the connection to the external space.

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Adam Knibb Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Malone House / Adam Knibb Architects" 05 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933126/malone-house-adam-knibb-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream