White Houses Chapadmalal / BiK Arquitectura

© Adrián Ríos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors, Sustainability
Chapadmalal, Argentina
  • Architects: BiK Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1420.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Adrián Ríos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
© Adrián Ríos
Text description provided by the architects. These two cabins for temporary rental are placed on flat terrain close to the South Atlantic Ocean in Chapadmalal, Argentina. Their location considers exposure to sunlight as the interior expands into the exterior. Two small-scale horizontal volumes contrast with a vertical one acting as a long-distance landmark for the whole.

© Adrián Ríos
© Adrián Ríos
Plan
Plan
© Adrián Ríos
© Adrián Ríos

Within a compact and well-defined perimeter, white, abstract, and stereotomic volumes contain the cabins’ interior and exterior spaces. Their limits are built with a single material, regulating permeability and adjusting to orientation and uses.

© Adrián Ríos
© Adrián Ríos
Section 01
Section 01
© Adrián Ríos
© Adrián Ríos

Construction is simple, austere, and low-maintenance. The use of concrete blocks as material connects structure, building envelope, and expression. Interiors are insulated to improve thermal performance. Moreover, two hot water solar collectors are used to save energy.

© Adrián Ríos
© Adrián Ríos

Each cabin has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room with an open kitchen, and a patio with a barbecue. This organization arranges interiors efficiently while controlling their relationship with exteriors. The bedrooms and the bathroom are clustered on the cooler southern perimeter while the living room and the patio play a leading role, opening towards the garden, the sunlight, and the neighboring panoramic views.

© Adrián Ríos
© Adrián Ríos

