Albanueva House / Ezequiel Amado Cattaneo

+ 18

Residential • Tigre, Argentina Architects: Ezequiel Amado Cattaneo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Peral

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carpinterias Sapa, Hunter Douglas Perú

Lead Architect: Ezequiel Amado Cattaneo

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Within a rectangular landscape, and taking as a fundamental premise the orientation, the house is settled in such a way so as to show the strong intention to close itself from the front side, seeking privacy and the best views.

With the impront of a front blind facade, its horizontal lines and homogeneity of its materials, stand out. Concrete seen, corten steel, light gray aluminum carpentry, travertine floors and natural wood paneling combine and live together with the green surroundings.

Corten steel was used as the protagonist: combined withblind and micropeeforated platesgiving as a result a blend of transparency and opacity