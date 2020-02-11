  1. ArchDaily
Albanueva House / Ezequiel Amado Cattaneo

Albanueva House / Ezequiel Amado Cattaneo

© Alejandro Peral

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Tigre, Argentina
  • Architects: Ezequiel Amado Cattaneo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Peral
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Carpinterias Sapa, Hunter Douglas Perú
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. Within a rectangular landscape, and taking as a fundamental premise the orientation, the house is settled in such a way so as to show the strong intention to close itself from the front side, seeking privacy and the best views.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

With the impront of a front blind facade, its horizontal lines and homogeneity of its materials, stand out. Concrete seen, corten steel, light gray aluminum carpentry, travertine floors and natural wood paneling combine and live together with the green surroundings.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Corten steel was used as the protagonist: combined withblind and micropeeforated platesgiving as a result a blend of transparency and opacity

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Project location

Address: Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Ezequiel Amado Cattaneo
