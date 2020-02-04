House Akerdijk / Arjen Reas Architects

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. On the Akerdijk in Lijnden, we have had the opportunity to develop a dike house for a single-family in a place where there is a lot of dynamism due to special views, a deep back garden and the level difference that is present because of the dike.

By embracing the current adjacent buildings and conditions of this location, a form has emerged that radiates simplicity and focuses with two large projecting glass fronts on the water with the city of Amsterdam on the other side.

The black wooden ventilated façade in combination with a black metal roof ensures that the shape remains a whole and the large projecting windows with their reflection suit the house in an appropriate way. At the rear, the horizontality of the broad ground floor is emphasized by the large glass façade, which makes you directly part of the garden and makes the internal space feel even larger than it actually is.

The ground floor is built as a split level with an office and TV room on the dike level and through a wide staircase, you can reach the sitting area with the kitchen, where you have a view of the deep back garden with adjoining terrace. On the first floor, the family has two kid's rooms, two bathrooms and a large master bedroom with a view over the dike.