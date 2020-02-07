Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2020

For a chance to showcase your work to a global audience, now is the time to enter your design for an A’ Design Award. The international competition was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products" of designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.

Among these categories, a selection related to the built environment includes Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design. The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th, 2020. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2020, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Villa At / Todd Saunders

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Navigator Sales Center / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Sonata Housing Complex / Arkham Projects

Golden A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

The Cube / Ahmed Sherif Habib

Golden A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

The Sea Vibes / ToThree Design

Golden A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Cecilip / Dante Luna

Golden A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Stone House / Hueb Ferreira

Golden A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Dream House / Tianqi Guan

Golden A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station / Andrew Bromberg at Aedas

Golden A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Weihai Hospital of Chinese Medicine / Gla Design

Golden A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

Tangxing No. 5 House / Saiwen Liu

Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award in 2019

Elysium Royal Majlis / B5 Design

Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award in 2019

The Skull Lounge Bar / Amir Cherni

Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award in 2019

Vanke Master Sales Center / Zhou Ping

Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award in 2019

City Reception Room Conference Center / Tengyuan Design

Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award in 2019

Blossom of Life Sales Center / Mohen Chao Design Assoc.

Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award in 2019

Shimao Loong Palace / Shimao Group Property

Platinum A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award in 2019

Qing House / Peilun Li

Silver A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award in 2019

Urban Farm / BEAMS Creative Limited

Silver A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award in 2019

Cultural Soul Urban Design / Honglei Liu

Golden A' Urban Planning and Urban Design Award in 2019

Atlantis Sanya Resort / ATG/Asiantime International Construction

Silver A' Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design Award in 2019