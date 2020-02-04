World
Apartment in Largo do Carmo / Aurora Arquitectos

Apartment in Largo do Carmo / Aurora Arquitectos

© do mal o menos

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Aurora Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3229.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: do mal o menos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: A Linha da Vizinha
  • Lead Architecture: Aurora Arquitectos
  • Project Team: Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Ivo Lapa, Pedro França, Bruno Pereira, Tânia Sousa, Rui Baltazar, Dora Jerbic, Carolina Rocha, Anna Cavenago
  • Supervision: Gestão de Obras
  • Specialty Projects: Engiprior, ECWS, Prodetail
  • Builder: R.C.U
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment is part of a building that occupies the entire south limit of Largo do Carmo, in Lisbon. Following the principles of Pombaline architecture, it has the particularity to incorporate a small palace on the lower floors and luxury apartments on the upper floors. In spite of the different occupations in the last two centuries, its interior kept a big spatial, constructive and decorative quality.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Proposed floor plan
Proposed floor plan
Proposed floor plan
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

This project intends to respect and value its past, adapting the space to a single family house. The logic of circulation is maintained, with two main axes formed by the corridors and direct connections between compartments. The demolitions are minimal and their “scars” assumed. Close doors are filled with plaster and painted with wall paint, as fossils. These are all strategies that intend to put together program desires and the reading of the original space organization. It also works as a documentation process, that one day will allow everything to come back to its original state.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Section kitchen area
Section kitchen area
Section kitchen area
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

The new elements are designed in a way not to compete with the older ones. Their language is contemporary and intentionally distant. This detachment is also a way to respect the past.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

There is also an almost invisible but demanding work of rehabilitation, using and respecting the original constructive techniques and complex secret paths used for climatization, sewage and ventilation.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Project location

Address: Lisbon, Portugal

Aurora Arquitectos
Aurora Arquitectos
Go to my stream