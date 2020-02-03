FG 30 House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto

+ 21

Lead Architects: Sérgio Miguel Godinho

Design Team: Sérgio Miguel Godinho, arch

Engineering: Licinio Ferreira, eng

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A white house is developed in two floors, and creates an offset of volumes, defining a wide and covered zone outside for leisure, producing a shadow area, imposed by the volume of the 2st floor, on the South elevation, and protecting the 13 meters wide of the limit, crated by 6 imponent sliding windows, of the direct sun light into the house, on the hotter part of the day.



It is an attempt of the idea of ​​the project, that the social floor is widely open to the exterior in the southern elevation, thru a sliding windows, where the experiences of the kitchen and the living room are mixed in the same space, while are close to the exterior.

On the other hand, a contrast is created by the opacity, on the North elevation.

In the interior, a suspended stair leading to the 2st floor to the 3 bedrooms.



Is intended to be a prominent element in the house, being on a service corridor on 1st floor, connecting all spaces on this level.

The 2st floor with the 3 bedrooms, where two of these, live in communion with a generous patio outside, and a suite bedroom, with the possibility of opening to an extensive balcony to the west elevation looking thru the landscape.