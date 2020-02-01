World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Japan
  5. EZ Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

EZ Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

Save this project
EZ Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS) © Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS) © Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS) © Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS) + 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Fukui, Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Hibinosekkei, Youji no Shiro, Kids Design Labo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)

“Steps Create Good Communication” - Rebuild kindergarten and nursery project in Fukui, Japan. Mt. Asuwa surrounding this EZ Kindergarten and Nursery was known as the symbol of this town by local people. If children walk around this mountain, they can touch and feel nature itself closer and create plays with such a rich nature. By installing lots of actions which children can take in Mt. Asuwa into playing equipments inside, the normal nursery environment were improved.

Save this picture!
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)

There is a climbing net equipment for the action “Jump” and “Swing”. A wood ball pool under the stairs is for “Roll around”, “Pick” and “Throw”. A secret playing base with slope for “Slide”, “Climb” and “Hide”. This is how various actions can be taken and children can create new plays there.

Save this picture!
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)

In addition, stairs are closed with fence in kindergarten generally to avoid children from going down and up freely, but in this kindergarten and nursery the stair is put in the center as the place for different ages of children can meet and communicate each other. Even stairs and steps became a fun playing space for them as they play in the mountain.

Save this picture!
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)

For such a simple and natural playing spaces as Mt. Asuwa, children can create interesting plays by themselves. This is how this environment became the place where children can challenge, find, explore there.  

Save this picture!
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)
© Toshinari Soga (studio BAUHAUS)

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Fukui, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro
Office
Kids Design Labo
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Japan
Cite: "EZ Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo" 01 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932963/ez-kindergarten-and-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro-plus-kids-design-labo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream