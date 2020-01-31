The Beauty of Barn Architecture in 15 Projects

The barnyard typology is an endearing staple of rural architecture. Simple in construction, and traditionally shaped from necessity rather than aesthetic, barns have nonetheless continued to spark the imaginations of those seeking a contrast to the fast-paced, dense, globalized reality of urban life. They also spark the intrigue of designers. Whether it is refurbishing historic farms for modern use, or constructing an entirely new addition to the countryside, architects have drawn inspiration from the industrial origins of traditional barnyards to reinterpret elements such as modularity, timber expression, and refined ornamentation.

To represent this, we have curated some of the most impressive barn projects featured on ArchDaily. Far from generic, the schemes vary widely in their function, from home to storage shed, and also in aesthetic, from modern timber expressions to raw, recovered stone and concrete. For further inspiration, explore our full collection of barn architecture here.

Save this picture! Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture. Image Magda Biernat Photography

Save this picture! Napa Barn / Anderson Architects. Image Joe Fletcher

Save this picture! House of Chickens / SO? Architecture and Ideas. Image Alí Taptik

Save this picture! Swallowfield Barn / MOTIV Architects. Image Ema Peter

Save this picture! Storage Barn / Gray Organschi Architecture. Image Bo Crockett

Save this picture! House for a Horse Breeder / Diego Baraona. Image Erieta Attali

Save this picture! A Barn / OPA Form. Image Espen Folgeroe

Save this picture! Cow Barn / F.A.B. - Forschungs- und Architekturbüro. Image Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler

Save this picture! Barn Rijswijk / Workshop architecten. Image Workshop architecten

Save this picture! Albion Barn / Studio Seilern Architects. Image Philip Vile

Save this picture! Horse Stable / 57STUDIO. Image Maurizio Angelini

Save this picture! Hangar Agricole / LOCALARCHITECTURE. Image Matthieu Gafsou

Save this picture! Stealth Barn / Carl Turner Architects. Image Tim Crocker

Save this picture! Schuurbain / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Tim Van de Velde

Save this picture! Mason Lane Farm / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Roberto de Leon

