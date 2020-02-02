House in the Mountains / Kropka Studio

+ 27

Lead Architects: Gosia Łapaj, Kuba Kowalczyk

Engineering: Kz studio projekt

Text description provided by the architects. House in the mountains is the modest, rural home for a 5-person family. It is situated next to Bielsko-Biała, on a longish, sloping site, in Beskid Śląski mountains. It is set in green, hilly scenery with a great view over the mountainous landscape and the nearby valley. The two-story building was integrated into the slope so that only the upper black volume was visible from the driveway. It is crowned with a traditional pitched roof covered with standing seam metal cladding.

The same material covers also the facade of this part of the building. This volume is additionally cut with a glass connector separating the main day zone from the bedroom. Windows of this level are designed in a way to provide southwestern lighting and scenic views of the surrounding mountain landscape. The lower floor, partially sunken into the hill, has been finished with architectural concrete slabs.

The lower level of the house includes an entrance area, garage with a technical room and three bedrooms for children. This story on three sides is located below the existing ground level, and the fourth external wall opens to the garden with a view of the picturesque landscape of the Silesian Beskids.

The upper level consists of a living area with a master bedroom - which has its own bathroom and wardrobe. The day zone is centered around a wide kitchen island and a recreation area with a fireplace. Simple floor plans, high ceilings and huge fixed windows framing mountainous views try to enhance the sense of space of this house.