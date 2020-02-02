Manacas House / Juliana Stefanelli Arquitetura & Design

-
Architects: Juliana Stefanelli Arquitetura & Design
- Area: 2475.0 ft²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Matheus Meireles
-
Manufacturers: Autodesk, Bonaluce Iluminação, Cerâmica Atlas, Madereira Rondonia, Metaluminio, Michelangelo Mármores, Preservam, Stato dell'Arte - Level Acabamentos
-
Lead Architect: Juliana Stefanelli
-
Engineering: José Carlos Stefanelli
-
Landscaping: Alexandre Furcolin Paisagismo
Text description provided by the architects. Manacás Project was designed for a young couple, which the greatest desire was for a fully integrated, functional and modern house. Set on a sloping plot, the house has its main access via a wide staircase, highlighted by a natural stone wall.
All rooms are located on the ground floor, allowing greater integration and functionality. To take advantage of the space, the garage roof has been transformed into a large mezzanine.
The kitchen is integrated with the barbecue through large aluminum doors, allowing greater fluidity between spaces.
The great advantage of this house is the mix of materials; stone, wood and metal; and the use of conventional structure with metallic structure, as can be seen in the supports of the mezzanine and barbecue slabs.
Following a hostel concept, all rooms have openings to the pool, allowing visibility and easy access to the leisure area.