World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. France
  5. Ada Lovelace Secondary School / A+Architecture

Ada Lovelace Secondary School / A+Architecture

Save this project
Ada Lovelace Secondary School / A+Architecture

© Benoit Wehrlé © Benoit Wehrlé © Benoit Wehrlé © Benoit Wehrlé + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School
Nîmes, France
  • Design Team: Vielliard & Fasciani (Associate architect)
  • Clients: Le Gard Département, SPL 30
  • Roads & Equipment Engineer: Epsilon
  • Structure Engineer: Calder Ingénierie
  • Fluids Engineer – Ssi: Louis Choulet
  • Planning Committee: C&G
  • Acoustic Design Office: Gui Jourdan
  • Kitchen Design Office: Alma Consulting
  • Construction Economics: L’Echo
  • Geotechnical Engineer: EGSA BTP
  • Landscape: Celsius Environnement (Environment design office / BDM Guide)
  • Executive Project Manager / Scheduling, Overseeing And Coordination Of The Works: Arteba
  • Consultants: BTP Consultants (Inspection Body)
  • Collaborators: DEKRA (Security Coordinator), CITAE (Assistance in controlling use)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Benoit Wehrlé
© Benoit Wehrlé

Text description provided by the architects. The Anthropocene, i.e. the Age of Man, is the period in the history of the Earth that began when human activities had a significant and largely negative overall impact on the Earth’s ecosystem. As architects, we have a responsibility to reduce the impact of our activities on the environment. Ada Lovelace's secondary school was therefore designed with this in mind. It is a sustainable and environmentally friendly building. As the 1st exemplary clean energy school (BEPOS) with the NoWatt label and silver level BDM for Occitania, the building offers future users – students and teachers – an amenity that has been designed in total harmony with its environment.

Save this picture!
© Benoit Wehrlé
© Benoit Wehrlé

The stones covering the facade are locally sourced, the insulation is made of hemp and wood wool and solar panels were naturally installed on the roof, as the area receives a lot of sun. Beyond these environmental basics, we have produced a contemporary, bold, powerful and dynamic architectural structure. We wanted people to be drawn to this place of education in this difficult neighbourhood. Shapes collide, as stainless-steel panels make it seem as though the facades are empty, which are broken up by rows of windows.

Save this picture!
© Benoit Wehrlé
© Benoit Wehrlé
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Benoit Wehrlé
© Benoit Wehrlé

An organic, environmentally friendly design and operation. It offers an education that focuses on digital arts and cultures. User Control Assistance to involve people attending the school, from its design to its operation. A game and a website, managed by Citae, were therefore built with the students based on the digital model of the building to allow them to visit it virtually, give their opinion and learn about energy saving. Contributing to the urban renewal of the Mas de Mingue district where the school is located.

Save this picture!
© Benoit Wehrlé
© Benoit Wehrlé

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Nîmes, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A+Architecture
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School France
Cite: "Ada Lovelace Secondary School / A+Architecture" 04 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932942/ada-lovelace-secondary-school-a-plus-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream