Avenue Road House / Clancy Moore Architects

Engineering: Paul Cuddy Associates

Consultants: Luke Goldsmith Fire engineering

Collaborators: Andrew Clancy, Colm Moore, David Magennis, Eerang Park

Text description provided by the architects. Conversion of a Warehouse to a Family Dwelling. Our brief was to convert a light industrial warehouse unit, situated in central Dublin, to a family dwelling. Located on a tight site the project builds itself around a double height atrium space which functions as the primary communal family room for the house a sort of rumpus room.

Save this picture! As built ground floor plan

This generous space preserves the warehouse character of the existing structure alongside functioning as an ad hoc studio for the clients photography business. Four large roof lights bring daylight into the heart of the house. On the ground floor a suite of smaller intimate rooms open off this space to compliment family life - a kitchen and dining area, a den, an office and large utility space. These smaller spaces with lower ceilings present a cosy contrast to the bright expanse of the central living room.

They are painted in various colours. All other rooms are white. The first floor is divided by the void of the atrium into two apartments for the parents and children. Shutters open from these rooms to borrow light, views and conversations. In time it is envisaged that these apartments can expand with a maturing family to include parts of the ground floor. The project was delivered on a modest budget of 1100€ per m2.

FIGURES. The architectural language is developed around a suite of elements required to deliver the brief. Columns, beams, staircases and cabinets are a arranged as figures in the space.

DEPTH OF FIELD. Walls to the first floor of the atrium are considered as open trusses creating long views though the building. Shutters open through these screens to the living room below. A plastic curtain will provide a further layer as required for privacy with the growing life of the family.