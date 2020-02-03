World
Maharishi Tribeca Shop / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects

Maharishi Tribeca Shop / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

© Rafael Gamo © Naho Kubota

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
New York, United States
  • Design Team: Emily Abruzzo, Gerald Bodziak, Jessica Angel, Michael Cohen, Christian Golden, Jacqueline Hall, Yasemin Parlar, Danielle Schwartz
  • Clients: Hardy Blechman / maharishi
  • Engineering: A Degree of Freedom: Structural Engineers
  • Lighting Design Consultant: Dot Dash
  • General Contractor: K2 Construction Solutions
  • Custom Furniture Fabrication: Level Craft
  • Curtain Fabrication: Curtains for You
  • Finishing: Canopy Creative
  • Creative Consultant: Devon Turnbull
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Text description provided by the architects. Abruzzo Bodziak Architects (ABA) designed British clothing brand maharishi’s first store outside of London. The flagship store is situated in New York City’s landmarked Tribeca neighborhood, in a loft building on Lispenard Street, running between Broadway and West Broadway.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

The two level store is a building-within-a-building: the project preserves the space’s historic details by placing the new shop inside the existing interior, floating within it. “We left the existing space, with its historic façade and ceiling — as a found condition,” says architect Gerald Bodziak. “This highlights, by contrast, the new, olive green shop inserted within."

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

A grid of wood cabinetry defines the insertion, marking out two levels: halfway through the space, a mezzanine levitates above the shop, creating an intimate room upstairs. This doubling (above/below; within/without) is a prominent theme inspired by maharishi’s perennial dualistic play with East/West, Nature/Technology, and Camouflage/Hi-Vis.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

The design of the store takes cues from formal Japanese gardens and military supply warehouses as well as historic shops of New York City — many of which were lined with cabinetry from floor to ceiling. Mirrors give the space visual depth as well as allow for views of the clothing from both sides; where mirrors are not present, the cabinetry is built to have a physical double.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
Longitudinal east elevation
Longitudinal east elevation
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

The military olive green painted cabinetry is lined with pine plywood, left raw to expose natural graining that shares characteristics with the disruptive-patterning of camouflage that maharishi is known for. “In this way,” says architect Emily Abruzzo, “something straightforward — warehouse-like shelving — is imbued with character much in the same way that the brand’s clothing reinterprets utility.”

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Each section of cabinetry is fitted with a Japanese custom-woven stand cotton, which can be rolled down to convert from display to storage. “Each material,” says Abruzzo, “defines the multi-layered space: the historical layer gives way to the new cabinetry grid, which then gains additional depth with mirrors; the addition of a rolling textile softens the grid, which is then completed by the clothing.”

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Project location

Address: New York, United States

Abruzzo Bodziak Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store United States
Cite: "Maharishi Tribeca Shop / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects" 03 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932930/maharishi-tribeca-abruzzo-bodziak-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

