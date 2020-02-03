World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Basisschool Veerkracht / Studio Ard Hoksbergen

Basisschool Veerkracht / Studio Ard Hoksbergen

Save this project
Basisschool Veerkracht / Studio Ard Hoksbergen

© Milad Pallesh © Milad Pallesh © Milad Pallesh © Milad Pallesh + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Sustainability
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Lead Architects: Ard Hoksbergen, Albert Herder, Victor Spijkers
  • Design Team: Ard Hoksbergen, Albert Herder, Victor Spijkers, Steven Broekhof, André Cramer
  • Clients: LEV-WN, Municipality of Amsterdam
  • Structural Engineer: Breed Integrated Design
  • Landscape: Dorrestijn
  • Consultants: Huygen Installatie Adviseurs, DPA, Vaecon
  • Contractors: Blanksma Bouw, Martinu, A. de Jong
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Milad Pallesh
© Milad Pallesh

Text description provided by the architects. Veerkracht is a multi-cultural primary school in Slotermeer, Amsterdam. Safety, challenge and openness are the main themes in the educational vision of Veerkracht. This has been translated into the layout and orientation of the building. The section with classrooms is "disconnected" from the central section with the main entrance, creating a low-stimulus learning section. This part of the building is orientated to the neighbourhood, and therefore away from the busy main road in front of the building. The windows between the rooms and the corridors are positioned in such a way that working pupils are not disturbed by passers-by, but teachers have a view in the corridor.

Save this picture!
© Milad Pallesh
© Milad Pallesh

The central part forms the entrance to the building, and is more open in character. There are visual relations between staff room, gym, auditorium, boardroom and schoolyard, so that everyone is more or less visible to each other. By opening a five meter-high folding wall, the gym can be used as an extension of the auditorium during events. Folding walls have been placed between all the class rooms, with which open areas can be created.

Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

Veerkracht is built in the ‘Algemeen Uitbreidingsplan’, the urban development plan that Cornelis van Eesteren made in 1934, in which light, air and space are the central themes. This plan includes an angle rotation that is clearly visible in the street in front of the school. To fit the design into this context, the school building is divided into three parts: the gym, the auditorium and the classrooms. This creates an ensemble of volumes instead of one large volume, which respects the "light, air and space" in the environment. The part of the building with the gym stands in line with the western part of the Slotermeerlaan, while the part with the classrooms is aligned with the southern part. The center of the building opens to the street, creating an open and welcoming gesture. The outer parts of the building have sloping roofs, a reference to the apartment blocks in the area.

Save this picture!
© Milad Pallesh
© Milad Pallesh

The outspoken identity of the school has been translated into a characteristic and contemporary design, which is reflected in the striking facade on the Slotermeerlaan. This façade has a large chimney, which forms a landmark in the neighbourhood and also refers to the chimney on the old building. The color of the brick and subtle ornaments in the brickwork are also references to the former school building.

Save this picture!
© Milad Pallesh
© Milad Pallesh
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Milad Pallesh
© Milad Pallesh

Veerkracht is energy neutral and a so-called "Frisse School". A Frisse School is a school building with low energy consumption and a healthy indoor environment when it comes to air quality, temperature, comfort, light and sound. An energy-efficient, healthy and sustainable school contributes to a sustainable world.

Save this picture!
© Milad Pallesh
© Milad Pallesh

In the design, this classification has been achieved with as many passive interventions as possible, such as smart orientation, high-quality insulation, good sun protection, lots of daylight and low-maintenance materials. The building is equipped with a heat pump and solar panels as support.

Save this picture!
© Milad Pallesh
© Milad Pallesh

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Ard Hoksbergen
Office

Products

Wood Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Sustainability The Netherlands
Cite: "Basisschool Veerkracht / Studio Ard Hoksbergen" 03 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932928/basisschool-veerkracht-studio-ard-hoksbergen/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream