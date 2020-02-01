Renderforest Offices / Storaket Architectural Studio

+ 55

Lead Architects: Meroujan Minassian

Design Team: Meroujan Minassian, Narbeh Bedrossian, Marine Hayrapetyan, Sona Manukyan, Laura Harutyunyan, Tigran Marutyan, Norayr Vardanyan, Nelly Vardanyan, Komitas Vardanyan, Barin Arslanyan

Clients: Renderforest

Engineering: Consel LLC

Structural Engineer: Vrezh Asatryan

General Contractor: ROOMSHIN LLC

Text description provided by the architects. This building was designed for Renderforest, an IT company among the top 100 software companies worldwide that offers products that make successful branding affordable and available to everyone. The initial building was a 2-story abandoned semi-finished construction, which needed to be completely redesigned and refurbished.

The client’s main objective was to create a fresh and functional office space, which would accommodate the needs of the future 100 team members. Having this objective in mind, a precise list of working and recreational spaces was created together with the client. All the spaces were distributed among four floors over a total area of 865 sq. meters.

The interior was designed according to the name of the company and thus, we drew lots of inspiration from forests. We wanted the entire interior design to have the concept of a forest run through all floors. On the first floor, we created a natural forest-feeling with a wall covered in plants and greenery, which gradually transforms into an artificial forest as you go up the floors. We utilized moss on the second floor, green fabric on the third floor, and green tennis balls on the last floor. As you may have noticed already, the main color used in the interior of the building is green, which is also in harmony with the name of the company.