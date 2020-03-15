World
Dipisur Cabin / Difracción Arquitectos

Dipisur Cabin / Difracción Arquitectos

© César Béjar

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cabins & Lodges
Ciudad Guzman, Mexico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 199.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Google, Niessen Estevez, Occistone Arte en piedra, Pinares del Sur, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architects: Miguel Ambriz, Lizbeth Esquivel
  • Design Team: Miguel Ambriz, Lizbeth Esquivel
  • Client: Distribuidora Pinares del Sur
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The DIPISUR cabin is located at the exit of Ciudad Guzmán with a route to Zapotiltic. The commission on the part of the client was to generate a cabin as a recreation area but which in turn will show the benefits of regional materials, using parota, pine and walnut, as main materials.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Section
Section
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

A drying patio for wood sheets, together with the natural landscape, generate a very attractive view which could not be missed also is the ruling element for the design of spaces.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

This same concept governs the interior spaces, and the palette of materials used, seeking to execute a monochromatic hue that accompanies wood as the main element.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Mud floor, natural stone in a slab and irregular format, were proposed as an accompaniment to the wood, in order not only to combine but also to highlight it.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The mezzanine structure and roof vault was made with wooden beams and hardwood  floor system, materials found in the region and also one of the main economic revenues in the city.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

