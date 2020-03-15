Dipisur Cabin / Difracción Arquitectos

+ 23

Lead Architects: Miguel Ambriz, Lizbeth Esquivel

Design Team: Miguel Ambriz, Lizbeth Esquivel

Client: Distribuidora Pinares del Sur

Text description provided by the architects. The DIPISUR cabin is located at the exit of Ciudad Guzmán with a route to Zapotiltic. The commission on the part of the client was to generate a cabin as a recreation area but which in turn will show the benefits of regional materials, using parota, pine and walnut, as main materials.

A drying patio for wood sheets, together with the natural landscape, generate a very attractive view which could not be missed also is the ruling element for the design of spaces.

This same concept governs the interior spaces, and the palette of materials used, seeking to execute a monochromatic hue that accompanies wood as the main element.

Mud floor, natural stone in a slab and irregular format, were proposed as an accompaniment to the wood, in order not only to combine but also to highlight it.

The mezzanine structure and roof vault was made with wooden beams and hardwood floor system, materials found in the region and also one of the main economic revenues in the city.