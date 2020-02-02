World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. David Adjaye's 130 William Street Nears Completion

David Adjaye's 130 William Street Nears Completion

Save this article
David Adjaye's 130 William Street Nears Completion

Adjaye Associates has released recent images of a nearly completed 130 William development. The firm’s first residential tower in the USA, topping out in the spring of last year at 800 feet, is located in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, New York.

© Paul Clemence © Paul Clemence © Paul Clemence © Paul Clemence + 18

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Designed by Adjaye Associates in collaboration with Hill West, and developed by the Lightstone Group, the skyscraper’s facade evokes old New York city’s urban fabric. With large arched windows, bronze detailing and classic stonework, the residential tower puts in place 242 luxury condominiums over 66 stories, reminiscent of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Inspired by lofts typologies, typical of this area, the architects created a floor plan that generates different residential units ranging from studios to five-bedroom penthouses.

Related Article

Adjaye Associates' First US Residential Skyscraper Tops Out in New York City

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

At the ground floor level, the project produces a new gathering space, a public plaza. The development also includes a variety of amenities like a health club and spa, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a basketball court, an IMAX theater, a golf simulator, a lounge, a club and game room, children’s playrooms, outdoor terraces, and a private observatory, among others.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "David Adjaye's 130 William Street Nears Completion" 02 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932850/david-adjayes-130-william-street-nears-completion/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream