Open Call: Workshop for SESAM 2020 Poliklinika

Call for workshop tutors for SESAM 2020 Poliklinika is now officially open! The event will take place between 28th May and 7th June 2020 in Slavutych, Ukraine.

Anyone studying or working in the field of architecture, or any other area of expertise closely related to spatial practices, anywhere in the World, can apply by submitting a single pdf file in English to easaukraine@gmail.com by Feb 17, 23:59 Slavutych TIME (EET, GMT +2).

THEME: Healthcare

The concept for this year’s SESAM, POLIKLINIKA, is focusing on healthcare, and its relation to architecture at the physical, methodological, and metaphorical levels.

The theme aims to question the methods used in architectural practice to diagnose and predict a ‘problem’.

We propose three anatomic planes through which healthcare -maintenance or improvement of health-, can be addressed during Poliklinika through workshops and other discursive exchanges: prophylaxis, diagnosis and therapy.

Individuals and duos are welcome to apply. Teams larger than two are discouraged, but will be examined on a case to case basis.

We will announce the chosen workshops on the 24th of February 2020. All applicants will be contacted by that date.

More details about submission requirements, participation terms, locations and the local context can be found in our tutor pack.

SESAM (Small European Students of Architecture Meeting) is the name for

all seminars and events within the EASA platform, besides the summer assembly or organizational meetings.

You can find more info about EASA community on its website: https://www.easanetwork.org/

We can also be reached at

easaukraine@gmail.com

for any questions you may have.

Download the information related to this competition here.